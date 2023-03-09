Cronos (CRO) Price Tops $0.0629 on Top Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0629 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and $15.76 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cronos has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00070593 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00053373 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00023195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000943 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001575 BTC.

About Cronos

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

