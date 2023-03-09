Cronos Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $13.97 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Cronos has a market cap of $1.70 billion and $13.97 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0674 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00070574 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00049973 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00023571 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000940 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

