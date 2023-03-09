Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ CPIX opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $3.15.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. True Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.