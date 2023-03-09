Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Trading Down 1.1%

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $37.50. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.90.

Dacotah Banks Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $35.82.

Dacotah Banks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dacotah Banks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. It also offers real estate lending, including in-house loan servicing, and trust and wealth management services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, SD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dacotah Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dacotah Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.