Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.88

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 19013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of publishing and commercial printing services. It operates through the following segments: Information Communication, Lifestyle and Industrial Supplies, Electronics, and Beverages. The Information Communication segment involves in the manufacture and sale of publications, commercial printing materials, business forms, and educational and publications distribution.

