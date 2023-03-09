Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 157.7% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in Danaher by 31.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Danaher Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.78. The stock had a trading volume of 936,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $180.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.10 and its 200-day moving average is $264.23.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

