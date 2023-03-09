Danny Abajian Sells 9,839 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CFO Danny Abajian sold 9,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $250,992.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,126.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Danny Abajian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Danny Abajian sold 199 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $4,381.98.

On Thursday, December 15th, Danny Abajian sold 241 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $7,545.71.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,989,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,203,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 2.30. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sunrun from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $17,270,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 28,456 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

See Also

