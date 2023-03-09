DAO Maker Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $247.87 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00008454 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $247.87 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,942,531 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

