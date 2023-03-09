Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Kerry Acocella Sells 2,500 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $192,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,380.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kerry Acocella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Kerry Acocella sold 3,662 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $269,852.78.

Datadog Trading Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $2.84 on Wednesday, reaching $71.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,314,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,010. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,470,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,775,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,748 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,902,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,001,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

