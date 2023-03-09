Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW) CFO Sells $18,856.00 in Stock

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Rating) CFO Kyle Beilman sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $18,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dave Price Performance

DAVEW opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04. Dave Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $2.15.

Get Dave alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dave stock. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVEW – Get Rating) by 4,232.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991,626 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Dave were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.