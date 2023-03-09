David B. Wells Sells 100,000 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) Director David B. Wells sold 100,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $977,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 340,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,287.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 3.4 %

HIMS stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.54. 2,724,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,473. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $12.04.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,609 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 4,041,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,905,000 after acquiring an additional 721,597 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,021,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after acquiring an additional 423,361 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 76,928 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

