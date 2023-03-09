DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

DaVita stock opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.18. DaVita has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $124.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that DaVita will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $60,108.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in DaVita by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DaVita by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

