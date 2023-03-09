Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Stormborn Capital Management LLC

Stormborn Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,929 shares during the period. Deckers Outdoor comprises approximately 9.3% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stormborn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Deckers Outdoor worth $21,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $431.93. 17,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,905. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $443.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.59.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 31.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.77.

In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total value of $14,414,082.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total transaction of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,188,650.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,486 shares of company stock worth $17,370,043 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

