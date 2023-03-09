Decred (DCR) Market Cap Hits $296.86 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Decred has a total market cap of $296.86 million and $1.49 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.07 or 0.00092190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00191409 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00059125 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00051827 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004636 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000834 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,788,710 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

