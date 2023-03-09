DeepBrain Chain Price Hits $0.0080 on Exchanges (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $25.55 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

