Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $34,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3,120.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $234.59. The stock had a trading volume of 603,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,037. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

