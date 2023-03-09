Dero Tops One Day Trading Volume of $94,413.88 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.98 or 0.00018530 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $53.19 million and approximately $94,413.88 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dero has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,496.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00387982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015658 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.36 or 0.00694816 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00085065 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.42 or 0.00541587 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009927 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,353,557 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

