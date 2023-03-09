Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,050 ($84.78) to GBX 7,400 ($88.99) in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($98.61) to GBX 7,800 ($93.80) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($102.21) to GBX 7,500 ($90.19) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7,893.75.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

RBGLY opened at $13.96 on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

