Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €46.50 by Warburg Research

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) received a €46.50 ($49.47) target price from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.50 ($46.28) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.50 ($33.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Deutsche Post Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €40.82 ($43.42) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €37.03. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($32.47) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($43.96).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

