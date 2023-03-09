DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives $10.56 Average PT from Analysts

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 148.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.

NYSE DRH opened at $8.80 on Thursday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

