DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Trading Down 6.7%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $27.14. 238,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 402,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.71.
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
