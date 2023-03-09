DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Trading Down 6.7%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.12 and last traded at $27.14. 238,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 402,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Down 7.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 460.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,206 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,555 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,390,000. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,179,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

