Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173,433 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,966.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 714,047 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period.

DFAU opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $32.26.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

