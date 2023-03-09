Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Shares Down 5.1%

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating)’s share price were down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $78.70 and last traded at $79.07. Approximately 371,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 951,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.35.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 48,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

