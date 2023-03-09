Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Stock Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $75.84

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.84 and traded as high as $84.95. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $83.35, with a volume of 538,860 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average of $75.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,414,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 86,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 39,304 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

