DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Director James Defranco Purchases 150,000 Shares

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) Director James Defranco bought 150,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767,658 shares in the company, valued at $43,177,360.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Defranco also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DISH Network alerts:

On Monday, March 6th, James Defranco purchased 500,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $5,440,000.00.

On Thursday, March 2nd, James Defranco bought 1,450,000 shares of DISH Network stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $15,718,000.00.

DISH Network Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.20. 7,089,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,489,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $33.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 231.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,268,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,537 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in DISH Network by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,282 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in DISH Network by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,957,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,775 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,446,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DISH Network by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after acquiring an additional 597,587 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DISH. Barclays cut their target price on DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.93.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.