Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches Market Cap of $8.91 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.91 billion and $52.93 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0671 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.62 or 0.00385375 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016225 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000886 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009858 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017649 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000843 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC.
Dogecoin Profile
DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
