Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches Market Cap of $8.91 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.91 billion and $52.93 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0671 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

