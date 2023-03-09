Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Down 11% Over Last Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion and approximately $329.94 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0716 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.00 or 0.00387787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015541 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000846 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009918 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00017754 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

