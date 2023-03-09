Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Increases Dividend to GBX 6.80 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.08) per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of LON:DOM opened at GBX 260.20 ($3.13) on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of GBX 214.34 ($2.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 391.40 ($4.71). The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,503.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 305.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 272.30.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.03) price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.