Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $1,103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 862,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,024,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

On Friday, February 24th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $1,097,000.00.

On Friday, February 17th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 70,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $1,525,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 160,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $3,524,800.00.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

NYSE LPG opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $23.51.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.90 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.