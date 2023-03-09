Doyle Wealth Management Boosts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 4,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.56.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,656,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,686. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.13 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.92.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading

