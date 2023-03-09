Doyle Wealth Management Has $14.71 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.98. 2,802,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,557,616. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.05 and a 200 day moving average of $80.93. The company has a market cap of $149.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

