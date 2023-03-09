Doyle Wealth Management Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 290,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

WMB stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.29. 3,005,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,874,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.55%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.