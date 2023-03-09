Doyle Wealth Management Sells 206 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Doyle Wealth Management cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.27. 1,233,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,603,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $300.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.93 and a 200 day moving average of $304.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.56%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

