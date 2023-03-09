Doyle Wealth Management Sells 337 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.8% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,043,836,000 after acquiring an additional 65,824 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Danaher by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,485,000 after acquiring an additional 279,432 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in Danaher by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,183,000 after acquiring an additional 431,694 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,341,000 after acquiring an additional 328,151 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.29.

Insider Activity at Danaher

Danaher Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.10. 828,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,912. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.23. The stock has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.36%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

