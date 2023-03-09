Doyle Wealth Management Sells 455 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,523 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Investment Fund lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,844 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $182,629,000 after buying an additional 923,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,398,216,000 after buying an additional 415,212 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 209.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $62,005,000 after buying an additional 362,954 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.58. 758,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,591,748. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.54.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,304,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $1,626,881. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

