Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Shares Up 1.3%

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3 – Get Rating) shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €43.35 ($46.12) and last traded at €42.65 ($45.37). 16,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 33,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.10 ($44.79).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRW3. Warburg Research set a €42.24 ($44.94) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($38.30) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $366.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €42.13 and its 200-day moving average is €42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

