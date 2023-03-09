Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,288,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.91% of Dropbox worth $68,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,767,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,011,000 after buying an additional 65,785 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,580,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 29.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,628 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 32.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $3,339,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,467,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $3,339,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,467,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 13,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $280,720.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,955,377.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 559,169 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,061 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DBX shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

