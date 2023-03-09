Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) General Counsel Stephen C. Chen Sells 10,748 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $1,398,314.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,545.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Duolingo Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of DUOL opened at $126.50 on Thursday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $130.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.61 and its 200 day moving average is $86.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Duolingo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

