Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Sells $650,550.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $650,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,360,416.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Duolingo Trading Up 2.2 %

Duolingo stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.50. 502,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,892. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.33 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $130.49.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.88 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 16.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

A number of research firms recently commented on DUOL. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

