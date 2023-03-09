EAC Price Hits $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. EAC has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $701.99 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.25 or 0.00382957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015499 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000838 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00009844 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000835 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00017626 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00812989 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,572.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

