Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 119.46% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Mizuho started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.
Earthstone Energy Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of ESTE stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.67. 1,852,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.06. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Earthstone Energy
Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.
