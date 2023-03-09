Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $171.00.

Eaton Stock Up 1.0 %

ETN stock opened at $177.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,418 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4,183.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 21.1% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the third quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,074,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 22.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

