Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0371 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CEV stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $12.21.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEV. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

