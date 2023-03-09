Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.57 and last traded at $17.51. Approximately 52,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 342,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ebix from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Ebix Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ebix

Ebix Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ebix in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ebix in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ebix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ebix by 56.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Ebix in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

