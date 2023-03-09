Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.57 and last traded at $17.51. Approximately 52,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 342,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.77.
Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ebix from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.42.
Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.
