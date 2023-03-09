Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,185,126,000 after buying an additional 149,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,863,000 after acquiring an additional 146,785 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,746,000 after purchasing an additional 157,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,336,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,744,000 after purchasing an additional 210,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Stock Up 1.2 %

ECL opened at $159.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.38. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $185.50.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

