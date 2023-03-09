Edgecoin (EDGT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $525.31 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. Edgecoin has a market cap of $525.31 million and approximately $47,076.02 worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Edgecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.10 or 0.00416762 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,826.76 or 0.28203590 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,263,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.