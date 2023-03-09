Edward A. Kangas Sells 10,000 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,441.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Performance

Shares of HOVNP opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4766 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.