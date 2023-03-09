eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Price Performance

EFTR stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.49. 219,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,847. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $20.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

