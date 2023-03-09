Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.54

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2023

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELANGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 218931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELAN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -70.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELANGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $232,000.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

See Also

