Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.54

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 218931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELAN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -70.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.01.

Insider Activity

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 47,881 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $232,000.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

