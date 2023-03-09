Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,891 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,304,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $1,626,881. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $111.80. 332,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,174. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

